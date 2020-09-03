NRL news, Kieran Foran a better fit at Newcastle Knights than Manly says Brad Fittler

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has poured water on a potential swap deal between Manly’s Dylan Walker and Canterbury’s Kieran Foran, claiming the veteran playmaker would have a better go in Newcastle.

Foran is widely expected to walk from the Bulldogs after reports emerged that the 30-year-old knocked back an offer to remain at the club for 2021 in a deal estimated to be less than $400,000 a year – an offer that has since been rescinded.

Since that time, talk of a Manly homecoming has gained traction through a mooted swap deal with Sea Eagles five-eighth Walker, as Trent Barrett eyes candidates for his move to Canterbury next season.

While Fittler didn’t deny that could come to pass, he believed Foran would be a better fit at the Knights who will be desperate to find another halves partner to play alongside Mitchell Pearce in 2021.

Kieran Foran of the Bulldogs (Getty)

“Well, Trent Barrett was a big fan of Dylan Walker,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth. “He was a big part of Dylan moving to five-eighth, so I don’t think it would be a problem for a swap.

“But going back to Manly? I think he [Foran] looks better at Newcastle if I look at the [squad].

“Playing with Mithell Pearce will be good, they were schoolboy buddies.

“Kieran plays so tough he would be good for Kalyn, he’d give him so much more time on the ball. He plays so tough, he just batters his body.”

Bulldogs playmaker Kieran Foran cops another injury blow, this time against the Dragons. (Getty)

Eight Immortal Andrew Johns said a possible link with Pearce in Newcastle could be an attractive move for both the Knights and the veteran playmaker.

“Him and Mitchell are life-long friends,” Johns said. Kieran is a left-sided player too so, Kalyn Ponga likes to play down the left.

“Kieran, to Newcastle for me.”