NRL news | Brad Fittler’s revolutionary State of Origin overhaul explained, Phil Gould ideas

Key parts of representative football eligibility rules should be scrapped to allow the likes of Jason Taumalolo to play State of Origin, NSW coach Brad Fittler says, elaborating on a plea he’s made directly to ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys.

Backed by fellow Blues icon Andrew Johns, Fittler said that the tier system of international football should be axed.

To be eligible for Origin, a player can not have played Test football for either of Australia’s fellow tier-one nations, New Zealand and England. A player must also nominate Australia as their Test football nation.

Both of those rules would need to go in order for fresh blood to come into the NSW vs Queensland showpiece. For example, Taumalolo has played for New Zealand and is a current Tonga Test representative.

Another rule, that a player must have resided in NSW or Queensland prior to their 13th birthday, would also need to be relaxed. Taumalolo moved from New Zealand to Townsville at age 14, after being scouted by the North Queensland Cowboys, meaning on that basis also he would currently be ineligible for the Maroons.

Jason Taumalolo, playing for Tonga. (Getty)

Fittler told Wide World of Sports that players with genuine, lengthy ties in either NSW or Queensland football should be eligible for Origin. V’landys flagged possible eligibility changes on 100% Footy this week, branding current rules “stupid” and saying that Fittler had been “vocal” in putting the matter on the agenda.

“It’s not about changing the rules so much, it’s just getting rid of the tiering and not playing international football while State of Origin’s on,” Fittler said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“That’s a mistake that’s come in. Just take away the tiering because you’ve got players that have even played for New Zealand … like Taumalolo’s been here [since] before he was 15, he’d be able to play Origin.

“There’s players in both teams that have been here and been nurtured through our school systems, through our weekend football. That’s the whole idea of Origin, it’s who looked after you and where you came from and how you got brought up [as a player].

“It’s just about changing the tiering system and not having internationals during the Origin.”

Taumalolo, the 2016 Dally M Medallist, satisfies a raft of other Origin criteria. He played junior and school football in Queensland, and represented Queensland under-18s and Australian schoolboys.

Significant hurdles remain yet Johns, arguably NSW’s greatest Origin player, believes that it’s time for change.

“I think that’s a great idea that they scrap that [rule], so we get the very best of the best, [including] Taumalolo,” Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

Phil Gould with Brad Fittler after winning the 2004 Origin decider for NSW. (AAP)

Fittler further explained what a potential Origin recruit might look like under a revised eligibility model.

“Another great example: Reimis Smith,” Fittler said.

“Reimis Smith, who’s just played for Canterbury, he went and played for New Zealand [Nines]. He’s a kid who came through NSW [junior football], has grown up in NSW, lived in NSW, went to school in NSW, but chose to play for New Zealand because he most probably might have thought his Origin [path] was a little bit blocked with so many players in front.

“But if you’re giving him both options, then it gives him the option to be able to keep chasing the State of Origin dream but still go and play for New Zealand, where the mightn’t be as many wingers in front of him [as for Australia].”

Bulldogs player Reimis Smith (ball). (Getty)

Legendary NSW coach Phil Gould, Fittler’s mentor, said that rugby league looked vastly different now than to when Origin began in 1980. Half of the NRL’s current players boast New Zealand or Pacific island heritage.

Gould said that eligibility rules should reflect the modern game. ‘Gus’ took a slightly more conservative line than Fittler, saying that players born in Australia had the most concrete right to play Origin while representing a different Test nation.

“I think for a lot of players in our competition who identify with being Pacific island heritage – they identify as being Samoan or Fijian or Tongan or all the other Pacific island nations – but are actually born here in Australia and grown up in Australia, would love the opportunity to play in their national colours,” Gould said on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

“But that is not possible if they declare themselves eligible to play Origin, to play for Australia. So it’s very, very difficult.

“I’m not so much worried about the Origin eligibility. I think what’s important that we all understand is the international eligibility, of allowing these players to then go and play for their nation of choice, for their nation of heritage, that’s really important.

“Players having to make a decision as to where they’re going to declare themselves available to play for Australia, as a qualification of playing for NSW or Queensland, is totally unfair on the player.

“I think if they are in fact born here in Australia and come through the Australian system … and a lot of them played junior reps for Queensland and NSW but then are denied the opportunity to play Origin, which we don’t think is right.

“As we’ve seen with the split and those players going off to play for Tonga, it’s certainly opened the eyes to everyone to what’s possible with Pacific island football and international football.

“I believe that if you’re born here in Australia and you may well be an Australian citizen but you identify with being a Pacific island heritage, then we should be allowing those players to play for their national team without it affecting their Origin eligibility.

“Going back in time, Sonny Bill Williams played under-17s and under-19s for NSW but was always denied the opportunity to play Origin because he chose to play for New Zealand in the national team. I think that’s unfair, I really do.

“I’m not talking about bringing Sam Burgess out from England or players that are born overseas, raised overseas, educated overseas, played overseas, then are recruited into the NRL, as to whether they’re Origin eligible.

“But certainly players that were born here should be eligible to play Origin football but then makes themselves available to play for their national team, if that’s what they choose.”

Phil Gould on NSW Origin duty in 1994. (Getty)

Gould said that eligibility rule changes would only strengthen Origin and insisted it wouldn’t harm the essence of the interstate rivalry.

“Best of the best,” Gould said.

“There is no doubt that the demographic of our game [has vastly changed], our game is very multi-cultural now. It’s dominated by the Pacific island players.

“Whilst it’s nearly 50 per cent of our current NRL player list, I would imagine now around 60 per cent or more of our junior league registrations, so this is only going to increase.

“We need to recognise that the demographic of our game has changed and i don’t think that will necessarily change the Origin concept. it’s not going to change that Queensland or NSW spirit.

“We’re not recruiting players from overseas to play Origin. What we’re saying is, players born here in Australia should be given the opportunity to come through the development pathways, play junior rep football, make it into the NRL, and play for NSW and Queensland but at the international level decide, ‘You know what, I identify as a Samoan, I want to play for Samoa. I want to play for Fiji. I want to play for Cook Islands or Pacific islands or I want to play for New Zealand.’

“We’ve got enough players to pick for Australia and the international product would be so much better. For 20 years, I’ve been writing about the opportunity now with so many players being educated in our NRL system, to form strong Pacific island [teams] and to have Pacific island Tests. It wasn’t that long ago that we played out first one and people saw the popularity of it and what it does.

“Last year was a watershed for me. When Tonga beat Australia at the end of the year, it was everything I’ve been saying for 20 years. The popularity of the game … we can make rugby league the most dominant game in the southern hemisphere, here in this part of the world, in all the islands, PNG as well and certainly in New Zealand.”

New Zealand-born, Australia-raised NRL star Kieran Foran. (Getty)

Fittler raised the prospect of allowing international players into Origin earlier this year. However, he made the suggestion when there were huge doubts about what the 2020 rugby league calendar would look like amid COVID-19, with Origin touted as a potential blockbuster restart to the season.

If adopted, his call to revamp eligibility rules permanently could forever change the dynamics of State of Origin. It would allow the Blues and Maroons to easily snare top international talent with legitimate Australian residency, rather than needing to convince players to turn their back on family heritage to participate in rugby league’s biggest series.

Question marks would remain as to how far the rules should be loosened. New Zealand legend Benji Marshall moved to Australia at 16, playing school football in Queensland and representing Australian schoolboys before moving to Sydney to play for Wests Tigers.

Fellow Kiwi champion Kieran Foran moved to Australia at a young age, attending primary school in Sydney; he would have been eligible for NSW under current rules. He was also an Australian schoolboys representative but quickly ruled out playing for the Kangaroos, considering himself a proud Kiwi.

Adopting Gould’s primary premise, that a player should be born in Australia, would mean less grey area. However under existing rules, Origin has already had notable players born overseas, such as Petero Civoniceva (Fiji), James Tamou, Brad Thorn and Tonie Carroll (all New Zealand).

Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall applauds fans after a game this season. (Getty)

V’landys indicated that revamping Origin, to be played post-season this year in a possible nod to the future, was a serious consideration.

“Should players from Polynesian countries who play for the Polynesian countries be allowed to play State of Origin? We’re reviewing that as we speak,” V’landys said on 100% Footy.

“The NSW coach has been vocal with me that we should have the best players in the State of Origin and I agree with him. So we need to look at that.

“I think it’s a pretty stupid rule where we force all our players to play for Australia. If they want to play for Tonga or Samoa, let them. Because that only strengthens the international game.

“But don’t stop them from playing State of Origin and the New Zealand players for that matter. So the international [schedule] may have to work around that.”