NRL news, Ben Ikin for Broncos CEO says Paul Vautin, Craig Bellamy to coach

Rugby league great Paul Vautin has boldly thrown his support behind Ben Ikin to take over as CEO at the Brisbane Broncos, and recruit Storm coach Craig Bellamy as his first order of business.

The Broncos showed glimpses of promise in a commendable 25-12 loss to ladder leaders Penrith at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

With Vautin able to identify the building blocks of a strong foundation starting to emerge at Red Hill following the loss, he emphatically called for the franchise to hand Ikin the reins and spend no expense in luring Bellamy north.

Ikin, a former Bronco and the youngest player to be picked for an Origin match, submitted his application for the chief executive position made vacant by Paul White at the end of the year.

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin (Getty)

“Look I don’t know who will coach but first of all they have to get a CEO and to me, there is only one person, that’s Ben Ikin,” Vautin told Maccas Golden Point.

“Ben played for the Brisbane Broncos, he won a comp with them as a five-eighth. He’s 42-years of age, it’s the prefect age for him to enter into this realm of being a CEO of a club.

“The business end of every rugby league club is what happens out on the field, that’s the core of the business.

“I know Ben, I know how smart he is and how intelligent he is, he can get them right on the field, that’s for sure. In the corporate world he might need a bit of help, but you know what? Pick someone else to do that.

Ben Ikin. (Getty)

“I think he’s worthy of a shot as the CEO, and I believe he can turn this club around in the next 10-12 years. He’s a very smart man, he knows everyone in town, he’s got the backing of News Limited – I think he’s the perfect choice. That’s what they’ve got to do first.”

Part of the Broncos’ 2000 premiership team, Ikin has already begun compiling a list of issues that would be tackled first up which tends to suggest he’s a front-runner for the position.

Echoing calls made by Phil Gould a fortnight ago, Vautin was staunch in his belief that there was only one man to help Ikin guide Brisbane out of their ‘season from hell’.

“Then, to me, there is only person that should coach this club in the next couple years and that’s Craig Bellamy,” Vautin said.

Craig Bellamy the coach of the Storm (Getty)

“So, if they appoint Ben, he goes down he meets with Craig – I know he’s talking about retirement at the end of next year – I don’t care what he’s on, double it. Get him here, he can turn this club around Craig Bellamy, he’s that good a coach.

“Give him two or three years, have some people come through with him and have them take over when he wants to finally retire.

“So it’s Ben Ikin and Craig Bellamy for me.”