North Queensland Cowboys named Todd Payten coach for next three seasons

North Queensland Cowboys have named Todd Payten as head coach for the next three seasons.

Payten will become the 10th coach in the club’s history and was previously a member of the Cowboys coaching staff for the club’s maiden premiership in 2015. He spent three seasons in Townsville.

The 41-year-old was given the nod ahead of interim and club great Josh Hannay as well as former Titans coach John Cartwright.

Payten, currently Warriors interim coach, knocked back a chance to take the Warriors job full time after the Auckland-based club axed Steve Kearney earlier this year.

“I’m excited for the opportunity which lies ahead for myself and my family. Returning to this club, town and region is something which makes us extremely happy,” Payten said.

“I see a huge amount of upside within the Cowboys organisation and it is my job to see that eventuate into results on the field.

Todd Payten returns to Townsville after winning a premiership with the club as an assistant in 2015. (AAP)

“Developing the players within the club to be good footballers and good men along with playing a style of football our members and supporters can be proud of will be my main focus.”

Payten played 259 NRL games for the Raiders, Roosters and Wests Tigers, winning a premiership in 2005 with the Tigers.

He moved into a coaching career as soon as his playing career ended in 2011, guiding the Wests Tigers NYC team to a grand final victory in 2012.

He progressed to an assistant coach role with the Wests Tigers NRL side in 2014 before moving to the Cowboys the following season.

“We went through a thorough process and were thrilled with the large number of exceptional candidates who expressed interest in being the next head coach of our club,” Cowboys chairman Lewis Ramsay said.

“We are delighted to bring Todd back to North Queensland and believe he is the right choice to lead our club into an exciting new chapter.

“His strong leadership abilities, the importance he places on culture and communication and the confidence he has in continuing to develop our playing group were all major factors in choosing Todd as our next head coach.”