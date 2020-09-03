Noront Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today, September 3, 2020. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Directors % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Outcome Alan Coutts 94.76% 5.24% Elected Jean-Paul Gladu 94.93% 5.07% Elected Gregory Honig 94.75% 5.25% Elected Bo Liu 95.92% 4.08% Elected Paul Parisotto 94.98% 5.02% Elected John Pollesel 95.30% 4.70% Elected Matthew Quinlan 95.34% 4.66% Elected

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting including the appointment of auditors, re-approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan and Amendment to the Company’s Share Award Plan are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on September 3, 2020.

The Amendment to the Share Award Plan increased the number of Common Shares made available as Awards under the Share Award Plan by 6,000,000 Common Shares, to a maximum of 10,000,000 Commons Shares, representing 2.14% of the issued and outstanding Commons Shares as of the Record Date. The Amendment to the Share Award Plan received disinterested shareholder approval, meaning Common Shares held by directors and officers and other insiders to whom awards may be granted under the Share Award Plan (as well as their respective affiliates and associates) were excluded from voting on the approval of the amendment.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire.

