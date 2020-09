After more urging from Niecy, Sherri finally says tinkle.

The next word that Rob assigns is a little more difficult, though: hemorrhoids.

“Let me ask you another bathroom question real quick,” Niecy tells Sherri. “if you push too hard on the back end, what will you get, friend?”

“What are you asking me?” a confused Sherri responds, and when Niecy repeats the question, Sherri answers, “not being able to have sex that way!”