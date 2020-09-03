NHL, NHLPA announce new inclusion and anti-racism efforts

The NHL and NHLPA released a long list of inclusion and anti-racism efforts, including a partnership with the Hockey Diversity Alliance to establish and administer a grassroots hockey development program for BIPOC boys and girls in the greater Toronto area. There will be a similar pilot program in the United States, announced at a later date. NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr released this statement:

“Everyone should be able to live and work in an environment that is inclusive, and one that is free from racism and discrimination in any form. In our sport, from the NHL to youth programs, we must take actions to achieve that goal, and to make our sport available and accessible to all.”

Three committees have also been formed to develop “action-oriented solutions that positively impact the access, opportunity, and experiences that underrepresented groups have in the game–and in the business–of hockey.”

The Player Inclusion Committee will be co-chaired by former NHL player Anson Carter and current NHL defenseman P.K. Subban, while the Fan Inclusion Committee and Youth Hockey Inclusion Committee were also announced.