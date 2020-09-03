NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 2 in the bubble

Who will win the 2020 NBA championship? That’s the big question inside the league’s “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Warriors’ dynasty is over, and LeBron James is no longer running the Eastern Conference, making this one of the most unpredictable playoff brackets in years. The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are considered the favorites, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Below you’ll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules.

NBA playoff bracket 2020

NBA scores & results

Eastern Conference second round results

(1) Bucks vs. (5) Heat

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 31 Heat 115, Bucks 104 (Miami leads 1-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 2 Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 2-0) 6:30 p.m. ESPN Sept. 4 Game 3 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 6 Game 4 3:30 p.m. ABC Sept. 8 Game 5* 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 10 Game 6* TBD ESPN Sept. 12 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 30 Celtics 112, Raptors 94 (Boston leads 1-0) 1 p.m. ESPN Sept. 1 Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads 2-0) 5:30 p.m. ESPN Sept. 3 Game 3 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 5 Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 7 Game 5* 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 9 Game 6* TBD ESPN Sept. 11 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

Western Conference second round results

(1) Lakers vs. (4) Rockets

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Sept. 4 Game 1 9 p.m. ESPN Sept. 6 Game 2 8:30 p.m. ABC Sept. 8 Game 3 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 10 Game 4 TBD TNT Sept. 12 Game 5* TBD ESPN Sept. 14 Game 6* TBD TNT Sept. 16 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Sept. 3 Game 1 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 5 Game 2 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 7 Game 3 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 9 Game 4 9 p.m. ESPN Sept. 11 Game 5* TBD TNT Sept. 13 Game 6* TBD ESPN Sept. 15 Game 7* TBD ESPN

*if necessary

Eastern Conference first round results

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Magic 122, Bucks 110 (Orlando leads 1-0) 1:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Bucks 111, Magic 96 (Series tied 1-1) 6 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Bucks 121, Magic 107 (Milwaukee leads 2-1) 1 p.m. TNT Aug. 24 Bucks 121, Magic 106 (Milwaukee leads 3-1) 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Aug. 29 Bucks 118, 104 (Milwaukee wins series 4-1) 3:30 p.m. ESPN

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 17 Raptors 134, Nets 110 (Toronto leads 1-0) 4 p.m. ESPN Aug. 19 Raptors 104, Nets 99 (Toronto leads 2-0) 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Aug. 21 Raptors 117, Nets 92 (Toronto leads 3-0) 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Aug. 23 Raptors 150, Nets 122 (Toronto wins series 4-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 17 Celtics 109, 76ers 101 (Boston leads 1-0) 6:30 p.m. ESPN Aug. 19 Celtics 128, 76ers 101 (Boston leads 2-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 21 Celtics 102, 76ers 94 (Boston leads 3-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 23 Celtics 110, 76ers 106 (Boston wins series 4-0) 1 p.m. ABC

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Heat 113, Pacers 101 (Miami leads 1-0) 4 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Heat 109, Pacers 100 (Miami leads 2-0) 1 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Heat 124, Pacers 115 (Miami leads 3-0) 3:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 24 Heat 99, Pacers 87 (Miami wins series 4-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT

Western Conference first round results

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93 (Portland leads 1-0) 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88 (Series tied 1-1) 9 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108 (Los Angeles leads 2-1) 8:30 p.m. ABC Aug. 24 Lakers 135, Trail Blazers 115 (Los Angeles leads 3-1) 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 29 Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122 (Los Angeles wins series 4-1) 9 p.m. TNT

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 17 Clippers 118, Mavericks 110 (Los Angeles leads 1-0) 9 p.m. ESPN Aug. 19 Mavericks 127, Clippers 114 (Series tied 1-1) 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 21 Clippers 130, Mavericks 122 (Los Angeles leads 2-1) 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 23 Mavericks 135, Clippers 133 (Series tied 2-2) 3:30 p.m. ABC Aug. 25 Clippers 154, Mavericks 111 (Los Angeles leads 3-2) 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 30 Clippers 111, Mavericks 97 (Los Angeles wins series 4-2) 3:30 p.m. ESPN

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 17 Nuggets 135, Jazz 125 (Denver leads 1-0) 1:30 p.m. ESPN Aug. 19 Jazz 124, Nuggets 105 (Series tied 1-1) 4 p.m. TNT Aug. 21 Jazz 124, Nuggets 87 (Utah leads 2-1) 4 p.m. TNT Aug. 23 Jazz 129, Nuggets 127 (Utah leads 3-1) 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 25 Nuggets 117, Jazz 107 (Utah leads 3-2) 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 30 Nuggets 119, Jazz 107 (Series tied 3-3) 8:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 1 Nuggets 80, Jazz 78 (Denver wins series 4-3) 8:30 p.m. ABC

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Rockets 123, Thunder 108 (Houston leads 1-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Rockets 111, Thunder 98 (Houston leads 2-0) 3:30 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Thunder 119, Rockets 107 (Houston leads 2-1) 6 p.m. ESPN Aug. 24 Thunder 117, Rockets 114 (Series tied 2-2) 4 p.m. TNT Aug. 29 Rockets 114, Thunder 80 (Houston leads 3-2) 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 31 Thunder 104, Rockets 100 (Series tied 3-3) 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 2 Rockets 104, Thunder 102 (Houston wins series 4-3) 9 p.m. ESPN

How do the NBA playoffs work?

The No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, triggering a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in game to advance to the first round of the postseason. They will enter the bracket as the No. 8 seed and face the Lakers.

Beyond the play-in round, the 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

NBA schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

Sept. 3