NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 2 in the bubble

Who will win the 2020 NBA championship? That’s the big question inside the league’s “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Warriors’ dynasty is over, and LeBron James is no longer running the Eastern Conference, making this one of the most unpredictable playoff brackets in years. The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are considered the favorites, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Below you’ll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules.

NBA playoff bracket 2020

NBA scores & results

Eastern Conference second round results

(1) Bucks vs. (5) Heat

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 31Heat 115, Bucks 104 (Miami leads 1-0)6:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 2Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 2-0)6:30 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 4Game 36:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 6Game 43:30 p.m.ABC
Sept. 8Game 5*6:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 10Game 6*TBDESPN
Sept. 12Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 30Celtics 112, Raptors 94 (Boston leads 1-0)1 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 1Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads 2-0)5:30 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 3Game 36:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 5Game 46:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 7Game 5*6:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 9Game 6*TBDESPN
Sept. 11Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

Western Conference second round results

(1) Lakers vs. (4) Rockets

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Sept. 4Game 19 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 6Game 28:30 p.m.ABC
Sept. 8Game 39 p.m.TNT
Sept. 10Game 4TBDTNT
Sept. 12Game 5*TBDESPN
Sept. 14Game 6*TBDTNT
Sept. 16Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Sept. 3Game 19 p.m.TNT
Sept. 5Game 29 p.m.TNT
Sept. 7Game 39 p.m.TNT
Sept. 9Game 49 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 11Game 5*TBDTNT
Sept. 13Game 6*TBDESPN
Sept. 15Game 7*TBDESPN

*if necessary

Eastern Conference first round results

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Magic 122, Bucks 110 (Orlando leads 1-0)1:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Bucks 111, Magic 96 (Series tied 1-1)6 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Bucks 121, Magic 107 (Milwaukee leads 2-1)1 p.m.TNT
Aug. 24Bucks 121, Magic 106 (Milwaukee leads 3-1)1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 29Bucks 118, 104 (Milwaukee wins series 4-1)3:30 p.m.ESPN

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Raptors 134, Nets 110 (Toronto leads 1-0)4 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Raptors 104, Nets 99 (Toronto leads 2-0)1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 21Raptors 117, Nets 92 (Toronto leads 3-0)1:30 p.m.NBA TV
Aug. 23Raptors 150, Nets 122 (Toronto wins series 4-0)6:30 p.m.TNT

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Celtics 109, 76ers 101 (Boston leads 1-0)6:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Celtics 128, 76ers 101 (Boston leads 2-0)6:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Celtics 102, 76ers 94 (Boston leads 3-0)6:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Celtics 110, 76ers 106 (Boston wins series 4-0)1 p.m.ABC

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Heat 113, Pacers 101 (Miami leads 1-0)4 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Heat 109, Pacers 100 (Miami leads 2-0)1 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Heat 124, Pacers 115 (Miami leads 3-0)3:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 24Heat 99, Pacers 87 (Miami wins series 4-0)6:30 p.m.TNT

Western Conference first round results

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93 (Portland leads 1-0)9 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88 (Series tied 1-1)9 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)8:30 p.m.ABC
Aug. 24Lakers 135, Trail Blazers 115 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)9 p.m.TNT
Aug. 29Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122 (Los Angeles wins series 4-1)9 p.m.TNT

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Clippers 118, Mavericks 110 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)9 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Mavericks 127, Clippers 114 (Series tied 1-1)9 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Clippers 130, Mavericks 122 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)9 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Mavericks 135, Clippers 133 (Series tied 2-2)3:30 p.m.ABC
Aug. 25Clippers 154, Mavericks 111 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)9 p.m.TNT
Aug. 30Clippers 111, Mavericks 97 (Los Angeles wins series 4-2)3:30 p.m.ESPN

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 17Nuggets 135, Jazz 125 (Denver leads 1-0)1:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 19Jazz 124, Nuggets 105 (Series tied 1-1)4 p.m.TNT
Aug. 21Jazz 124, Nuggets 87 (Utah leads 2-1)4 p.m.TNT
Aug. 23Jazz 129, Nuggets 127 (Utah leads 3-1)9 p.m.TNT
Aug. 25Nuggets 117, Jazz 107 (Utah leads 3-2)6:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 30Nuggets 119, Jazz 107 (Series tied 3-3)8:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 1Nuggets 80, Jazz 78 (Denver wins series 4-3)8:30 p.m.ABC

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 18Rockets 123, Thunder 108 (Houston leads 1-0)6:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 20Rockets 111, Thunder 98 (Houston leads 2-0)3:30 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 22Thunder 119, Rockets 107 (Houston leads 2-1)6 p.m.ESPN
Aug. 24Thunder 117, Rockets 114 (Series tied 2-2)4 p.m.TNT
Aug. 29Rockets 114, Thunder 80 (Houston leads 3-2)6:30 p.m.TNT
Aug. 31Thunder 104, Rockets 100 (Series tied 3-3)9 p.m.TNT
Sept. 2Rockets 104, Thunder 102 (Houston wins series 4-3)9 p.m.ESPN

How do the NBA playoffs work?

The No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, triggering a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in game to advance to the first round of the postseason. They will enter the bracket as the No. 8 seed and face the Lakers.

Beyond the play-in round, the 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

NBA schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

Sept. 3

MatchupTimeTV
Raptors vs. Celtics (Game 3)6:30 p.m.TNT
Nuggets vs. Clippers (Game 1)9 p.m.TNT

