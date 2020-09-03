Nasdaq falls 5% in tech-fueled selloff By

© . The front facade of the of the NYSE is seen in New York
() – Wall Street posted sharp declines on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding more than 5% as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data raised fears about a difficult and long recovery.
At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average () was down 718.29 points, or 2.47%, at 28,382.21, the S,amp;P 500 () was down 116.23 points, or 3.25%, at 3,464.61, and the Nasdaq Composite () was down 568.67 points, or 4.72%, at 11,487.77.
