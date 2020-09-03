Muay Thai fighter Jess Lindsay’s death in Perth sees coroner call for more regulations in sport

A Western Australian coroner has supported a mum’s calls for better regulation for combat sports after her 18-year-old daughter’s death.

Muay Thai competitor Jess Lindsay was in the final hours of a grueling weight-cutting regime when she collapsed from dehydration in 2017.

“It’s a massive loss for me and her,” her mum Sharron said.

Jess Lindsay died in 2017 after a weight-cutting program. ()

Sharron, and now a coroner, are calling for the dangerous tactic to be banned.

“It always was and probably will be for a long a cultural shift, and that’s got to be driven by the gyms internally,” Sharron said.

On the day of her weigh-in, Jess didn’t drink any water.

She spent hours at her Forrestdale gym, sweating it out in a sauna and hot car.

The coroner found Jess believed she was in control the entire and didn’t appreciate she was in mortal danger.

Jess’s mum Sharron is calling for change. ()

The coroner recommended more powers for the sport’s governing body to regulate training, and a requirement for fighters to be weighed at registration to determine a safe category.

The West Australian government says it’s still finalising a response to the findings but is yet to commit to making any law change.

Sharron says she won’t stop fighting for change.