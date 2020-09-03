Mets honor legend Tom Seaver before game vs. Yankees

The New York Mets honored legendary pitcher Tom Seaver before the club’s Thursday afternoon game versus the New York Yankees at Citi Field.

Seaver, a three-time Cy Young award winner who was part of the “Miracle Mets” team that won the 1969 World Series and who is widely viewed as the greatest player to ever feature for the Amazins, died on Wednesday as a result of complications from dementia and the coronavirus.

Hours before the teams took the field, the Mets hung Seaver’s iconic No. 41 jersey in the dugout: