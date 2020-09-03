Meet the French billionaire who launched the ambitious $10.3-billion bid for Cogeco

Article content continued

If completed it would be the fourth telecoms deal in America for Altice USA as it continues to roll up regional, often family-owned, cable networks.

Drahi’s company entered the U.S. market in 2015 via the US$9.1 billion acquisition of a majority stake in Suddenlink, then the seventh-largest cable network in the US, and declared its intention to consolidate the market further.

Within months it landed the US$17.7 billion takeover of Cablevision, which propelled it into fourth place in U.S. cable, and it was linked with a huge US$185 billion attempt to buy Charter. But the deal flow quickly slowed as its Amsterdam-listed shares sank and the company came under pressure to reduce its debt pile.

Altice formally split its U.S. and European operations in 2018 to better reflect the value of the American assets. Altice USA has only made two small acquisitions, including news streaming service Cheddar, since that time.

Cogeco was founded as a television station in Quebec in 1957 by Henri Audet, who is considered one of the pioneers of broadcasting in Canada. The company grew to become a media conglomerate in Canada and expanded into the US via the $1.35bn acquisition of Atlantic Broadband in 2012.

It has rolled up smaller local players — most recently Thames Valley Communications in Connecticut — during its ownership of Atlantic.

