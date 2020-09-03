Media Advisory – Home Capital to Present at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2020

Article content

TORONTO — Yousry Bissada, President and CEO of Home Capital Group Inc.(“Home Capital”) (TSX:HCG), is scheduled to present at the Scotiabank Financial Summit on September 9, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. EDT.

A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available on Home Capital’s website at www.homecapital.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Home Capital:Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer brand, Oaken Financial. Home Trust also conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Manitoba.

Jill MacRae

Director, Investor Relations

416-933-4991

[email protected]

