Mask or No Mask? How Dancing With the Stars Is Handling Live Shows Amid the Pandemic

Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, who are married, spoke on GMA about what quarantine life was going to be like.

“It’s gonna be bliss—I mean, it’s gonna be terrible,” Emma joked. “It’s gonna be so different because we can’t actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we’re doing everything we can to keep it safe.”

She explained that she was going to be the one moving out of their house so that Sasha could continue to take care of his plants.

Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are also married, as well as Pasha Pashkov and first-time pro Danielle Karagach.

The other pros include Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, newcomer Britt Stewart, and reigning winner Alan Bersten.