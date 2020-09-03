Manly Sea Eagles rookie Josh Schuster rated by Brad Fittler

Blues coach Brad Fittler admits he can’t wait to watch the debut of boom Manly rookie Josh Schuster for Manly against Wests Tigers tomorrow.

Schuster has been labelled league’s ‘next big thing’ and faces up to his boyhood idol Benji Marshall in his first game in top company.

The 19-year-old centre or five-eighth is a member of Fittler’s NSW Pathways squad and was named SG Ball (under-18) player of the year in 2019.

Josh Schuster (Getty)

“As far as talent goes, he is right at the top of the list of all the young kids around,” an excited Fittler told Wide World of Sports.

“I’m actually surprised it took Des (Hasler) so long into the season to give him a chance.

“I enjoyed watching him play last year and it’s a pity he hasn’t been able to play much this season because of COVID.

“But he is a special talent and it will be interesting to see how he handles this step up in class.”

Schuster is the nephew of former All Black and Newcastle cult hero John Schuster.

There are also comparisons between the Manly rookie and Fittler himself.

Like Fittler, Schuster is a centre or five-eighth and big, strong and mobile for his age.

Both were identified as future superstars well before making their top grade debuts as teenagers.

