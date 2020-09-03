Lockdown luxury for AFL dignitaries in Brisbane, images show

Lockdown has become luxury for the 400 AFL staff, executives and families controversially given permission to dodge the strict Queensland border lockdown.

Images show kids swimming and people tanning under hotel coronavirus quarantine, a world away from strict lockdown in Victoria where most have travelled from.

“We are doing this quarantine the same as everyone else,” AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.

Images show the AFL personnel and their loved ones frolicking in a pool under hotel quarantine in Queensland. ()

The AFL claims it is undertaking 14 days of COVID-safe activity on a crucial trip to set up the competition’s grand final in Brisbane at the end of October.

However, other travellers are forbidden to leave their rooms for two weeks.

“These are decisions the health department has signed off on,” McLachlan said.

The decision to allow the officials to cross the closed border and the new images out of Queensland have infuriated others.

Queensland has been chosen to host the AFL Grand Final later this year. ()

Cancer patient Tracie Miller, who lives in Moree in north-west NSW, said she hadn’t been treated with the same open arms after having had a breast removed.

She said she was “disgusted” with the treatment given to the AFL.

“That is like saying sports are okay, but the people who are in need of medical help don’t have an option at all,” she said.

Ms Miller said she applied for a border exemption on August 12 so she could cross into Queensland to see her surgeon in Toowoomba on August 17.

The Queensland government has been accused of preferential treatment for the AFL delegation. ()

The exemption was granted – eight days after her appointment, on August 25.

“I can’t get the treatment that I need, I can’t get the help I need,” she said.

She’s now been cleared to travel, but the rules for entry are brutal.

Ms Miller has to be there and back in hours, with no stops for fuel or the bathroom, and her husband isn’t allowed into the doctor’s appointment.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it seemed like “double standards”.

And despite the border opening for the AFL dignitaries, Queensland will keep its border to NSW closed.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said the health department had signed off on the arrangements. ()

The Queensland government has said it will only be opened after NSW sustains 28 days without a coronavirus case with an unknown source.

However, premiers Berejiklian and Annastacia Palaszczuk have finally spoken, and agreed health staff who work in NSW and live in Queensland would be exempt from quarantine.