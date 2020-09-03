Lamorne Morris Weighs In on New Girl’s Quarantine Resurgence and Jake Johnson’s Reunion Idea

Despite that compliment, when we asked Morris if he was down for a reunion, his answer was slightly surprising.

“Not with Jake,” he said with a totally straight face. He then explained himself, and it has to do with Hoops, the Netflix animated comedy that stars Johnson and features appearances by Simone, Max Greenfield, and Damon Wayans Jr., but not Morris.

“I’m not on his show Hoops,” he said. “When you see him next time, say ‘Go F yourself, Jake Johnson.'”

Hopefully these two can work things out before the reunion does happen, but in the meantime, Morris’ new show Woke premieres on Hulu on Sept. 9. Morris stars in the comedy as the onscreen version of cartoonist Keith Knight, an artist who reevaluates his entire life after an encounter with the police.

Stay tuned for more from Morris about what he was looking for post-New Girl and how the new show has made him reevaluate his own career.