Lamar Jackson ‘100 percent’ healthy heading into season

In his first full season as a starter, Lamar Jackson took the NFL by storm, winning MVP while helping the Baltimore Ravens secure the best record in the league. But after suffering a groin injury that forced him to miss practice earlier this summer, there were concerns about his ability to start the 2020 season healthy. However, Jackson recently revealed that he is “100 percent” over the injury and will begin the season at full health.

This is a relief for the Ravens, as Jackson’s incredible abilities as a passer and runner created a historically potent offense for Baltimore. And while Jackson is 0-2 in the playoffs so far, at just 23 years old, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he racks up some playoff wins with the Ravens. Despite the incredible start to his career, Jackson insists he is still focused on improving and only has one goal in mind: winning a Lombardi Trophy for Baltimore.

“I’m grateful for the MVP, all that. (But) I feel like I haven’t done anything yet. There is always room for improvement. I just want to keep going. … I want to win a Super Bowl,” Jackson told ESPN.

It’s a lofty goal but not an unrealistic one for Jackson and the Ravens. Baltimore currently has 7-1 odds to make the Super Bowl, putting them only behind the Chiefs (4-1 odds).

The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to open their season at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13.