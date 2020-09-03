Kotoni Staggs’ brutal show of strength against Panthers stuns commentators

The Brisbane Broncos may have lost to the NRL ladder-leaders on Thursday night, but Kotoni Staggs showed just why he is developing a fearsome reputation around the league.

Staggs was one of Brisbane’s shining lights in the 25-12 loss to the Penrith Panthers, scoring the opening try of the contest, but it was the way he finished that stunned Nine’s commentary team.

With the match all but over in the 79th minute, Staggs was aiming to make a run through the left side of the Panthers’ defence, when he was faced by Josh Mansour.

The 21-year-old immediately fended off Mansour with a powerful don’t-argue, sending the Panthers star flying through the air, before releasing a pass to an on-rushing teammate.

Kotoni Staggs sends Josh Mansour flying with a brutal left-arm fend off in the 79th minute (Nine)

“What a magnificent player he is!” Paul Vautin exclaimed on commentary.

“He nearly put him in the Brisbane river.”

Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston was also impressed by Staggs’ show of brute strength.

“Have a look at the strength,” he said.

“He puts the left arm out says, ‘Get off me’.”