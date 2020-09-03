Kevin Hart Hilariously Roasts Niecy Nash on All-New Celebrity Game Face

3. A Hilarious Birthday Call

While playing “Hit ‘Em Up,” Rob called longtime friend and fellow comedian David Spade. The purpose? To get the friend to say mystery words selected by another team.

Of course, with David being a famous funny man, this call resulted in many laughs.

“I was gonna call Adam Sandler, but he’s not affordable,” Rob joked. “So, we’re gonna call David Spade.”

In a hilarious turn of events, Rob called David on his birthday—without realizing it was his birthday.

“It’s my birthday, loser,” the Saturday Night Live alum said to Rob on the phone.

“Oh no! Is it?” the Hot Chick actor responded. “Happy birthday.”

Despite this awkward encounter, Rob was able to get David to say both mystery words. In order to make it up to David, Rob had everyone sing happy birthday to his friend.