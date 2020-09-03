Karisma Kapoor’s latest post about dressing up after a long time is relatable



Karisma Kapoor was one of the top actresses of the ’90s. She has done so well in her career and has even raised two amazing kids single-handedly which makes her quite the super achiever. And since the past few years, Karisma has been doing work on the small screen and even did a web series recently. The actress is really active on social media and today she posted a picture of herself finally getting dressed again.

Karisma was seen in a text tee and she paired it up with ripped jeans that looked completely chic. She captioned the post as, “Love Simple Things (like wearing jeans after a really long time )”. Cute, isn’t it?