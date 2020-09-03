Karim Elkorany, Ex-U.N. Official, Is Accused of Sexual Assault

One day in the fall of 2016, Karim Elkorany, an official with the United Nations in Iraq, dined and had drinks with a woman in a restaurant, then furtively drugged her in his apartment, the authorities said on Wednesday.

Then, they said, Mr. Elkorany sexually assaulted the woman. She regained consciousness for brief periods when she could see him attacking her, but she was physically unable to stop him, the authorities said.

Mr. Elkorany’s conduct was not isolated, according to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday in Federal District Court in Manhattan.

Between 2009 and 2016, Mr. Elkorany sexually assaulted or tried to sexually assault at least six women in Iraq, Egypt and the United States, among other locations, the indictment said.