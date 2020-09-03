Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals How She’s Prepping for Dancing With the Stars

That said, she’s not giving up too many of life’s little pleasures as she prepares for the season.

“Anything I do in life, I always want to work hard, play hard and so I’m still drinking my wine, I’m still eating my McDonald’s on Sundays, but I am working hard through the week,” she said.

At the time of this interview in mid August, Kaitlyn did not know who else was joining the cast. Now, it’s been revealed that she’s up against athletes like Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Charles Oakley and Cheer coach Monica Aldama, as well as Chrishell Stause, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe, AJ McLean, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, and Jeannie Mai.

Kaitlyn didn’t know if any of her competitors had gotten the same amount of time that she got, but she isn’t assuming she has any kind of advantage, even with her dance background.