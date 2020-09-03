Jimmy Butler: Pat Riley convinced me to join Heat

The Miami Heat have surprised fans and experts by taking a commanding 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, who easily held the best record in the NBA during the regular season. Miami’s impressive performance has been sparked by Jimmy Butler, who has become the leader of the Heat since taking his talents to South Beach last summer.

Butler spoke after the team’s Game 2 win and spoke about his decision to come to Miami, saying that he was enticed by Pat Riley’s desire for him to join the Heat.

“He wanted me here, that’s the best feeling to know that you’re wanted in an organization,” Butler said of Riley. “He has so much trust and belief in my abilities… It’s a blessing being here in Miami”

Riley is a legendary figure in the NBA, helping build a dynasty in Miami that has led to three championships. It’s clear Riley’s endorsement meant a lot to Butler, even as some questioned if Butler would be a good fit with the Heat.

While there are few doubts about Butler’s skill as a player, he’s proven to be a divisive teammate and leader, with some seeing his confrontational, relentless style of leadership inspiring, while others feel he has created toxic environments on his previous teams.

But for now, it appears that Butler and Miami are a match made in heaven, as the team is primed to make its first Conference Finals since 2014, when LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were still with the team.