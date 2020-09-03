Jane Fonda Regrets Not Having Sex With Marvin Gaye

According to Jane, once during a party that Lee threw, Marilyn ignored all the men to talk to her:

Yes. She liked me. I think she liked me because she sensed my insecurities and she was drawn to vulnerable things. I’ll never forget a party that Lee Strasberg gave and she came late, and she walked in and men there started to shake. I mean, they were physically excited and agitated by the fact that she was there. And she walked straight to me and wanted to talk.