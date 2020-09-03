Jake Riccardi stars, Jeremy Cameron slammed by Jonathan Brown, GWS Giants defeat Carlton Blues

Brisbane legend Jonathan Brown has slammed GWS Giants star Jeremy Cameron after he was outgunned by third-gamer Jake Riccardi in a thrilling win over Carlton.

With both sides fighting for their finals hopes, Riccardi kicked two final-quarter goals to lead the Giants from a 15-point three-quarter time deficit to run out, 6. 12. (48) to 5. 9. (39) winners at Metricon Stadium.

After winning a NAB Rising Star nomination for his four-goal haul against Fremantle last week, Riccardi proved to be the spark the Giants needed, vaulting his side into a top eight spot.

However, Riccardi’s performance was a stark contrast to million-dollar man Cameron, who failed to register a single shot on goal as he was blanketed by Carlton’s All-Australian contender Jacob Weitering.

Third-gamer Jake Riccardi kicked two final quarter goals as the Giants came from behind against Carlton (Getty)

It was the latest in a long line of poor performances for Cameron this season, in a bizarre 2020 season following his career-best 2019 which saw him lead the AFL in goals.

Brown pulled no punches after the Giants escaped with the win, suggesting that Cameron would be “embarrassed” by being outdone by Riccardi in his third game.

“When Jeremy Cameron goes back and watches the replay tonight and seeing what Riccardi did in those moments, and the way he gets around the field and competes, Jeremy should be embarrassed,” he told Fox Footy.

“You know I’m a fan of Jeremy Cameron but too many times this year he’s looked disinterested and he hasn’t played like a big man.

The Blues’ finals hopes for 2020 are all but done after blowing yet another lead in the final quarter (Getty)

“He’s got to play like a big man, you might say he’s a little slight, no. He’s a key forward, he’s a power forward and he gets paid like a key forward and he needs to take hold in those moments with physicality and he just hasn’t been able to do it.

“Riccardi, a third-gamer, has shown the way. A third-gamer is showing the highest-paid player in the competition the way to do it and they play the same position.”

Along with Riccardi, the Giants were helped by intercept machine Nick Haynes down back, with the high-flying defender grabbing another eight intercept marks to nullify attack after attack from Carlton.

The result means the Giants leapfrog Melbourne into eighth spot on the ladder, while Carlton’s slim finals hopes are all but over, with David Teague’s side slipping to 12th.