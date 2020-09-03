Jaguars trade safety Ronnie Harrison to Browns

Jacksonville selected Harrison in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he started for the Jaguars in 22 of 28 games during his tenure with the organization, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. Over that time, Harrison tallied three interceptions, 103 total tackles, three sacks, a fumble recovery and 12 passes defended.

Spotrac notes that the Browns control Harrison’s rights through at least the 2021 season, which makes the trade a low-risk, high-reward transaction for Cleveland.

DiRocco added that Harrison is now the fourth defensive starter traded by a Jaguars team that is seemingly positioning itself to “earn” the top pick of next year’s draft and win the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes by either selecting the Clemson quarterback or trading that pick for numerous assets.

Cleveland, meanwhile, required help and depth in its secondary after safety Grant Delpit, a second-round pick, underwent season-ending surgery to repair his ruptured right Achilles.