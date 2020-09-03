Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam to join the ghostbusters in Bhoot Police

Just a day back it was announced that Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will team up for a horror-comedy titled Bhoot Police. Now looks like the men and the team have got their leading ladies and the film will be soon on the floors.

According to reports in a leading daily, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will star in this film. The film is directed by Pawan Kriplani who has earlier directed Ragini MMS and Phobia and this time he takes his horror genre in a comedy zone. Excitedly he speaks to the daily saying, “This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We needed someone to add an element of craziness to this entertainer, and both of them will add magic to the script.”

Now that’s an interesting casting-coup for a horror-comedy as all the four actors have dabbled with comedy-genre before in their respective projects. This is the first time Jacqueline and Arjun will be seen together and the ghostbuster act is surely going to be something fun.