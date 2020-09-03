Jack Steele signs new two-year contract extension to remain with St Kilda

An encouraging season for St Kilda has just received another boost with star midfielder Jack Steele signing a new deal to remain at the club through 2022.

Steele signed a two-year contract off the back of a career-best season that has seen him average 22.2 disposals per game, leading the Saints to the brink of a finals spot.

The 24-year-old’s career has blossomed since arriving at St Kilda via a trade after originally being drafted by the GWS Giants with pick 24 in the 2014 draft.

After top-three finishes in St Kilda’s best and fairest over the last two seasons, Steele is a near-certainty to take out the award this year, with the midfielder also in contention for his maiden All-Australian selection.

St Kilda list manager James Gallagher said locking down the star midfielder had been a priority as the club builds towards its next premiership.

Jack Steele has enjoyed an outstanding season as the Saints aim for a finals appearance (Getty)

“Jack has elevated his game in 2020 to a very high level, which is just reward for the hard work, competitiveness and determination that we at the football club see from Jack on a daily basis,” Gallagher said in a club statement on Thursday.

“As pleasing as Jack’s performances in 2020 have been, his leadership and positive influence on his teammates have been equally as impressive. He’s an incredibly competitive footballer, and also a very popular, humble and well-respected player off the field.

“He has all the character attributes that we value at St Kilda, so we anticipate a great future for Jack, alongside the emerging group of younger players that have become the core of our senior team this year.

“He made it clear he feels really strongly about where the club’s headed, and is committed to being a key driver in getting St Kilda back to where we want to be in the coming years.”