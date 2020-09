Ja Morant on Thursday was announced as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, but he’s still not satisfied.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard, who was the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, was a nearly unanimous pick. He received 99 of 100 first-place votes, with the other going to Zion Williamson.

Miami’s Kendrick Nunn finished second and Williamson third in voting. And Morant is concerned about the one vote he did not receive.