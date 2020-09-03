Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 3.37% By .com

© . Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 3.37%



Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 3.37% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Perrigo (TASE:), which rose 1.79% or 310 points to trade at 17620 at the close. Meanwhile, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (TASE:) added 0.74% or 310 points to end at 42440 and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:) was up 0.38% or 12 points to 3180 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 10.43% or 2150 points to trade at 18460 at the close. Melisron (TASE:) declined 7.06% or 920 points to end at 12120 and Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:) was down 7.01% or 820 points to 10880.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 357 to 56 and 12 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.36% or 0.15 to $41.36 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.81% or 0.36 to hit $44.07 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.38% or 7.45 to trade at $1937.25 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.23% to 3.3692, while EUR/ILS rose 0.16% to 3.9905.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 92.828.