Investors dumped tech stocks today — and everybody felt the pain

Article content continued

She added: “Looking at the data today, the market has had the ability to power higher and hasn’t paid any attention to a macro environment which, yes, is improving which is encouraging, but the economy remains fragile here.”

Earlier in the day, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but remained extraordinarily high. The closely watched monthly payrolls report is set for Friday.

Separately, a survey showed U.S. services industry growth slowed in August, likely as the boost from the reopening of businesses and fiscal stimulus faded.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 811.33 points, or 2.79 per cent, to 28,289.17, the S,amp;P 500 lost 125.96 points, or 3.52 per cent, to 3,454.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 598.34 points, or 4.96 per cent, to 11,458.10.

Wall Street’s fear gauge crossed its 200-day moving average to hit its highest level in weeks.

Still, some investors seemed unconcerned in the face of the sell-off.

“(Investors) are in love with tech stocks and it’s going to take more than this for them to fall out of love with them,” said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

Sebastian Leburn, senior portfolio manager at Boston Private in Florida, said the decline was “just a rotation” out of technology stocks: “I don’t think it’s anything ominous.”

Another Nasdaq heavyweight, Tesla Inc, tumbled again on Thursday after already falling sharply for two straight sessions.

PVH Corp rose after the Calvin Klein owner posted a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by strong online demand for comfortable and casual clothing during the coronavirus-led shift to work from home.

© Thomson 2020