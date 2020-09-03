In a setting 15 minutes from downtown, wrapped in parks, Brookfield shows its final single-family homes

You could have been searching for months for a more wide-open alternative to Denver city living — wanting something with more space and better access to parks and trails, yet still close to downtown—and never have thought of the most logical place: Solterra on the western edge of Lakewood.

Spectacular Solterra, the Tuscan-styled community overlooking Red Rocks Park and the Jefferson County foothills, is literally 15 minutes from downtown, with gorgeous amenities and some of the metro area’s better schools. When it launched in 2008, everybody knew about it—site of the Parade of Homes, with plenty of media attention to its scenery and attractive neighborhoods.

Despite the allure, Solterra gets considerably less attention now—down to its last 72 single-family sites, with only one single-family builder left with chances to be there — Brookfield Residential.

“We’re surrounded on three sides by open space,” says Brookfield Residential’s Ed Lowell, who will show you two models with interiors as wide-open as the community’s surroundings; along with a choice of homes ready for move-in early this fall.

Meanwhile, this community has the very best trail access of any neighborhood in metro Denver — with Hayden Green Mountain Park bordering one side, North Dinosaur Park and Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater to the west, and Bear Creek Lake Park with its Soda Lake Beach and Marina to the south.

“What other Colorado community offers anything like this?” notes Lowell, pointing out a host of trails and other attractions right inside the neighborhood, including Solterra’s lavish Retreat community clubhouse, with an infinity pool overlooking the western skyline.

Brookfield has two collections of luxury homes that are matched to those surroundings; and with builders and Realtors seeing an unprecedented wave of urban buyers wanting to head further out, Brookfield is underway on quick-delivery homes from both series.

Those include three homes from the Big Sky series, each with views of the western skyline, with decks and either walk-out or garden level basements. They’re priced from $917,000—for 3,204 square feet of finished space in a main-floor master suite plan, that Lowell says is proving popular now with families with school-aged kids, wanting a little more separation from them.

You’ll also see a luxury ranch plan that’s ready to go now; priced at $846,000 — a price that Lowell says compares nicely to what luxury-end builders were getting a few years ago; and to what resales of those homes run now.

September 3, 2020

Brookfield’s final homes, from the mid-$700s, are on the western edge of Solterra off S. McIntyre St. The address DOESN’T Google-map correctly; from C-470 take Alameda east a block to S. McIntyre and turn south.

