I’ll make you rich – ‘Healer’ accused of conning teacher into resigning, handing over pension money

A Free State teacher was allegedly conned out of her pension money.

A

Free State “traditional healer” has appeared in court for allegedly

conning a teacher into believing she’d become rich overnight if she handed over

all her pension money.

The woman, aged 39, appeared in

the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of theft and fraud to the

value of R481 190 following her arrest on Monday, said Hawks spokesperson

Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

“The suspect posed [as] a

traditional healer…and the victim made her way from QwaQwa to consult with the

accused,” Steyn said.

Steyn added that during the

consultation in August 2017, the victim was allegedly made to believe she could

become an overnight millionaire, provided she resigned from her teaching job and

handed over her pension money.

She was allegedly led to believe

that, following some rituals, her R481 190 pension payout would become R4

million.

“The QwaQwa-based

professional teacher resigned in December 2018 and handed the money to the

suspect in anticipation of great returns, and the money was allegedly used for

personal gain.

“Realising later that she

had been conned, she reported the matter in October 2019 to the Hawks’ Serious

Commercial Crime investigating team for investigation.”

