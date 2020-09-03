Humza Yousaf blasts Tory Government plan for ‘Jeremy Kyle’ lie detector tests for terrorists

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has criticised UK Government plans to give “Jeremy Kyle” style lie detector tests to terrorists.

Tory Ministers want polygraph tests introduced on a UK-wide basis, but Yousaf blasted the move amid serious concerns over their accuracy.

He blasted: “This policy has rightly been ridiculed.”

Under the UK Government’s Counter Terror and Sentencing Bill, a minimum sentence of 14 years would be handed down for terror offences.

Ministers also want to require convicted terrorists to take a polygraph – otherwise known as a lie detector test – to show they have reformed.

The measures followed the murder of two people near London Bridge last November by terrorist Usman Khan.

Khan had been out on licence from prison when he fatally stabbed Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt at Fishmongers’ Hall.

However, justice is devolved to Holyrood and Tory Ministers need MSPs to pass a Legislative Consent Motion (LCM) to get permission.

Yousaf tweeted: “We don’t use ‘Jeremy Kyle’ polygraph tests in our Justice system in Scotland, never have. UK Govt Ministers want power to introduce them in Scotland without consent of Scot Govt & Parliament.

“This measure won’t keep us safe.”

He added: “What’s worrying is UK Govt want to be able to bypass Scottish Parliament & Govt & have power to introduce polygraph tests in our justice system without our consent – justice is devolved (hence why they would need an LCM).”

In a submission to a Westminster committee, the Law Society of Scotland said: “These are significant issues for Scotland as we do not currently use polygraphs in any form of criminal law or monitoring of offenders. Since this represents a significant step, there should be discussion as to their appropriateness for Scotland.”

The Society also flagged up the concerns that had been highlighted with polygraphs arising from the Jeremy Kyle television show.

Producers of the axed show admitted that some guests on the controversial programme failed a test even though they were telling the truth.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar also criticised the plan in a tweet: “Hysterical reaction & dangerous attempt by Tories to try & impose Pseudo-Science of “lie-detectors” on Scotland’s independent justice system.”

Tory Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said in January: “You can get people who are in effect sleepers for many years and then suddenly back come the hatreds and the prejudices and we see atrocities like the one we did at Fishmongers’ Hall.

“Which is why I think the introduction of polygraphs, the lie testing devices which are already being used in sex offenders, improves the tools that we have in terms of trying to assess that risk, to minimise that risk.”