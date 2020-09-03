How to Reset Your Apple ID Password

There’s nothing more annoying than getting locked out of your account, especially when you’re trying to download a new app or get something done. Passwords offer protection for our privacy, but getting locked out can be a major pain. Fortunately, resetting your Apple ID password can be done in several different ways. We’ll show you the ways to do it so that you can put this inconvenience aside and move on with your day quickly.

How to reset your password using the Apple ID account page

Step 1: To start, go to appleid.apple.com and click Forgot Apple ID or password in the center of the page. Note: Your password may automatically pre-fill the sign-in screen in a drop-down menu, especially if you checked the Remember Me box, so look for it first and click to see if it works.

Step 2: You’ll be taken to a page where you enter your Apple ID (in most cases, it’s the primary email address for your Apple account), and then to a new page where you’ll enter your name and the email address associated with the account. Click Continue, then select I need to reset my password.

Note: If you have two-factor authentication set up for your account, your screen will look different, and you’ll be asked to confirm your phone number (more on that later).

Step 3: You’ll now be able to choose how you want to reset your password, whether it be through email or by answering a set of security questions. Which option you choose is based on your personal preference.

Step 4: Choosing the email method prompts Apple to send instructions to the primary email address you used to begin this process, or a rescue email if you decided to make one. You’ll know the email has been sent when you see the Email has been sent page with a large, green check mark. If you can’t find the email, be sure to check your Spam, Junk, and Trash folders, or repeat the steps above to have the email sent again. Going with the security questions requires you to confirm your birthday and answer specific questions before you’re able to create a new password.

If you ever forget the answers to your security questions

If you forgot your password, answering security questions is one of the quickest ways to get back into your account to make changes. After all, only you — or someone who knows you really well — would know the answers to questions like “Who was your favorite teacher?” But what if you forgot the answers to your own security questions? Thankfully, in the event you do, changing them is also a simple process (although you will need access to your password to change them). Here’s how.

Step 1: Go to iforgot.apple.com and enter your Apple ID.

Step 2: Select I need to reset my security questions and click Continue.

Step 3: Enter your password, then click Continue.

Step 4: Choose three questions from the drop-down menus, and provide the appropriate answers. That’s it!

If you use two-factor authentication

If you set up and enabled two-factor authentication — which is different from two-step verification — resetting your password will be even easier, as you’ll be able to reset your password directly from a trusted iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or the Apple ID account page. If you’re unsure if you have any trusted devices, don’t be; when you set up two-factor authentication, you created trusted devices. All iOS devices will also need to have a passcode enabled.

Using your iOS device

Step 1: Go to Settings > [your name] > Password & Security.

Step 2: Tap Change Password at the top.

Step 3: You will be asked to enter your passcode. Once done, enter your new password.

Using the Apple ID account page

Step 1: Go to iforgot.apple.com and enter the trusted phone number you submitted when you set up two-factor authentication.

Step 2: Click Continue to send a notification to a trusted iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

Step 3: When you receive the notification on your iOS device, tap Allow.

Step 4: Follow the provided steps, enter your passcode, and reset your password.

Note: If you no longer have access to a trusted device and aren’t able to set up a new one, the process for changing your password gets a bit more complicated. Getting around two-factor authentication is possible, but it is a pain, and may take several days to verify before you can change your password.

How to reset your password using Account Recovery

If you don’t have your trusted iOS device nearby, you’ll still be able to reset your password by requesting an Account Recovery. This is best used when your device has been lost or stolen, and you want access to your account while simultaneously denying access to anyone trying to impersonate you. This process could take a few days, however, depending on how much information you provided to prove your identity.

Step 1: While going through the steps to reset your password on iForgot or iOS, you should see an option to Request Account Recovery.

Step 2: Enter a number where you can be reached when your account is ready, then enter the verification code that is sent to you to verify your information. After verification, you’ll receive a confirmation that your request has been received and you’ll be contacted when your account is ready.

Step 3: After some time, your account will be ready and you’ll be contacted via a text or phone call.

Step 4: Go to iforgot.apple.com, enter your Apple ID, and confirm the number you used in step two.

Step 5: You’ll be sent an Account Recovery code via a text or phone call, which needs to be entered in the provided field on iForgot.

Step 6: Click Continue, and you’ll be taken to a new page where you can make a new password, verify your trusted phone number, and sign in.

However you reset your password, you should sign in to your Apple account with your new password and also make sure to update your password in the Settings menu on all your devices. This way, you’ll never have to worry about being locked out of your Apple account.

