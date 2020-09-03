How the son of strawberry pickers became Japan’s most likely choice for next prime minister

This is the web version of Eastworld, ’s newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe,nbsp;here,nbsp;to get future editions in your inbox.

Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s 71-year-old chief cabinet secretary, begins each day by reading all Japan’s major newspapers, doing 100 sit-ups, then embarking on a brisk 40-minute walk. At the end of his workday, Suga returns to his quarters in a modest dormitory for legislators and, before turning in, does 100 more sit-ups.

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Japan’s leading business daily, detailed Suga’s daily routine in a profile published last year. Such habits, the paper concluded, reflect a “dedicated and determined character” that has helped propel Suga, the son of strawberry pickers from the frozen fields of Japan’s northern Akita prefecture, to the pinnacle of political power.

For nearly eight years, Suga has served as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s most trusted consigliere. In Japan’s political system, chief cabinet secretary is a position that combines formidable powers. As the New York Times noted recently, if translated into American terms, the office is “roughly equivalent to a White House press secretary, chief of staff and liaison with Congress all rolled into one.”

Suga, by all accounts, has wielded that authority with remarkable skill. “Suga is a real power politician,” Tokyo-based economist Jesper Koll told me. “Everybody’s afraid of him. He’s the guy who gets things done.”

This week Suga, to the surprise of many Japan analysts, emerged as the front-runner in the race to replace Abe, who announced on Aug. 28 that he will step down to undergo treatment for an incurable intestinal ailment.

Suga often has been mentioned as one of many possible successors to Abe, especially in recent months as the prime minister scaled back public appearances and faced a series of political scandals involving friends and family.

But he was seen as an unlikely choice. The conventional wisdom, as I reported Friday, held that Abe would back former foreign minister Fumio Kishida to spite Abe’s long-standing Liberal Democratic Party nemesis, former defense and agricultural minister Shigeru Ishiba. Suga was expected to stay on as wingman.

By Tuesday it was evident the factional balance of power had shifted. Senior members of Japan’s ruling LDP moved to exclude ordinary party members from a leadership vote on Sept. 14 and allow only members of parliament and representatives from prefectural chapters to cast ballots. That left the selection of prime minister in the hands of the small coterie of senior power brokers who control the party’s largest factions.

The avuncular Ishiba may be the most popular candidate among the general public and the LDP’s rank-and-file. But the Japanese press reports that, among the faction bosses, Suga is overwhelmingly perceived as far more capable than Ishiba or Kishida of controlling the spread of the coronavirus, reviving Japan’s faltering economy, and pushing forward with the rest of Abe’s policy agenda.

Suga formally announced his candidacy on Wednesday. If anointed, Suga would be an atypical prime minister. In Japan, politics is a family affair, with parliamentary electoral machines handed down from one generation to the next. Abe is the grandson of former premier Nobusuke Kishi and the son of former foreign minister Shintaro Abe. Kishida’s father and grandfather were also members of Japan’s lower house. Ishiba’s father was a prefectural governor.

Suga lacked a famous name or political network. His parents were ordinary farmers. Akita’s winters are so harsh that he had to live in a boarding house to be able to get to high school. After high school, he moved to Tokyo and worked for two years at a cardboard factory before winning admission to Hosei University. He worked part-time to put himself through college and landed a job as secretary to a member of parliament from Yokohama, thanks to an introduction from the head of his university’s alumni association, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun reports.

Twelve years later, at age 38, he was elected to the Yokohama municipal assembly, where he served for eight years before winning a seat in national legislature’s lower house. The Nihon Keizai Shimbun profile credits him with pioneering tsuji-dachi, the now commonplace practice of making “soapbox speeches” in front of train stations to connect with morning commuters.

No less remarkable is that Suga isn’t currently affiliated with any LDP faction. In 1998, he bolted from the faction of Keizo Obuchi, a party bigwig who later became prime minister, to support a rival Suga believed more capable. Moreover, he has managed to thrive despite being a teetotaler in a political party whose leaders are famed for wheeling and dealing at extravagant late-night drinking sessions.

“Suganomics” aren’t likely to differ that much from “Abenomics.” But the one area where Suga remains unproven is diplomacy. It is likely that he will continue Abe’s foreign policy agenda, which included loosening restrictions on Japan’s military and support for at least two major international initiatives—the Paris climate change agreement and the Transpacific Partnership—that have been renounced by Japan’s most important ally under President Donald Trump.

It’s also unclear whether the reserved Suga can replicate the kind of personal rapport Abe established with Trump during rounds of golf.

In this week’s Eastworld Spotlight conversation, Jesper Koll assesses Abe’s legacy as prime minister and argues that, although prime ministers from Japan’s conservative ruling party have traditionally favored Republican presidents over Democrats, whomever the LDP picks to succeed Abe would much rather deal with Joe Biden than Trump.

