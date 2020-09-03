How Ian Thorpe nearly missed 4x100m freestyle relay final after swimsuit malfunction

Ian Thorpe says he “was starting to freak out” as he battled issues with his trademark full-length bodysuit in the minutes leading up to the iconic 4×100 metres freestyle relay at the Sydney Olympics.

The swimming legend, who had won his first Olympic gold earlier that September night, found himself in a race against time to make it to the pool deck when the zipper broke on his swimsuit, leaving him with a choice between his training suit, not designed for performance, or the wet suit he had worn to victory in the 400m freestyle.

He opted for the difficult task of trying to get a wet suit back on, an operation that took so long he missed walking out with the rest of the Australian team.

Thorpe, who has reunited with Michael Klim, Chris Fydler and Ashley Callus to mark both the 20th anniversary of that momentous night, and the launch of Marvel’s Avengers video game, said the swimsuit drama was an unwelcome distraction in the moments before the race.

Ashley Callus, Chris Fydler, Michael Klim and Ian Thorpe after their win in the 4x100m freestyle relay. (Rod Taylor)

“There was a time where it was incredibly stressful, I’d broken a swimsuit and I had the choice between my training swimwear, or putting on a wet suit, bearing in mind they’re cut so tight it’s difficult to get them on,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“There was about eight people in the changeroom trying to pull a swimsuit on, and that was actually starting to stress me out a lot.

“All I could hear from the outside was one of our team managers, he was saying that ‘Thorpie is on his way’ and I can remember my swimsuit was not even past my waist at that stage.”

Ian Thorpe at the Sydney Olympics. (Vince Caligiuri)

Proving that many hands don’t always make light work, Thorpe recalled that having eight helpers was actually more of a hindrance than a help.

“That continued for 10 or 15 minutes, and I had to ask everyone else to get out of the changerooms, and get one person to help me, and we just slowly put it on. I was starting to freak out, I was getting really anxious about it,” he recalled.

“But the backup was that training suit, I could rip the swimsuit off, or cut it off, and wear that instead.

“I finally made it out as they announced, ‘and Australia, in lane five’ so literally in the nick of time.”

Klim, who swam the first leg in world record time, setting Australia up for a victory that broke the United States’ stranglehold on the event, said Fydler was instrumental in keeping himself and Callus calm as the drama unfolded.

Ashley Callus, Chris Fydler, Michael Klim and Ian Thorpe with their gold medals. (Vince Caligiuri)

“Ideally it’s great to have the four guys in the marshalling room with a few minutes to spare, and you can get together and it shows unity. But unfortunately that didn’t happen,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“But we had a plan, Chris was really cool-headed in that time, and got myself and Ash in the right space mentally, we knew that Ian was going to come.

“He wasn’t going to miss that race, even if he raced in his budgy smugglers, so we knew he’d be coming behind the blocks at some point.

“It probably wasn’t ideal, but it just added to the theatre. It just showed we had confidence in each other and were able to put that aside and focus on the job at hand.”

Australia’s win in the event sent the home crowd wild, with Thorpe overhauling Gary Hall Jr in the final 50 metres for his second gold medal of the night.

Both Australia and the United States broke the existing world record by more than a second, in one of the most memorable events of the 2000 Olympics.

“My parents told me that outside of the pool, the tiles they had around where the support structure goes in had actually buckled,” Thorpe said.

“They’d engineered it for however many thousand people, but it hadn’t been engineered for that many people to be jumping up and down as much as they were.

“Before that I’d swum the 400 metres freestyle, and I’d heard the biggest cheer I’d ever heard in my career, and that was only eclipsed by what we experienced in the relay.”

Chris Fydler and Michael Klim celebrate after Australia won the 4x100m freestyle relay. (Vince Caligiuri)

Thorpe said that night set the tone for a golden week in the pool for Australia, who finished second behind America on the medal tally with five gold, silver and four bronze medals. But he also admitted that it was hard to follow up such an historic performance.

“I feel as though it did in some ways (launch the rest of the week for the swim team), but there was also a significant drop-off the next day,” Thorpe said.

“Our entire team supported us, and the team was on such a high from that performance, that it took a lot to get everyone to lift again in the next couple of days to get back to that level.”

Klim, Fydler, Callus and Thorpe still drop into easy banter with each other, two decades on from that extraordinary night, with Callus bearing the brunt of their jokes over his ability at the Avengers video game, although the Queenslander claims the others are just jealous.

“Avengers is probably the only way we can be relevant with the younger demographics,” Klim concedes, when asked if it feels like twenty years have elapsed.

“They probably don’t remember us.”