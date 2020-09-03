How Adrianne Palicki & Her Friday Night Lights Co-stars Carry on the Show’s Legacy

Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.

E! is taking you back to Dillon, Texas this weekend with a three-day Friday Night Lights marathon, and in honor of Coach Taylor and the Panthers’ return to the small screen, Adrianne Palicki stopped by Thursday, Sep. 3’s Daily Pop to talk to E!’s Justin Sylvester about the show’s legacy.

The pair took a look back at Adrianne’s character Tyra Collette, and when Justin asked the actress if she was as dramatic as Tyra while a teenager, Adrianne hilariously responded, “No. I wasn’t also that much of a slut.”

“I was kind of a bookworm actually,” she said while laughing, adding that the drama club was more of her thing. “I was a bit of a nerd.”

Adrianne may not have found her Friday Night Lights character so relatable, but she did come to love what was at the heart of the NBC series: Texas.

“I’m actually still in Austin,” the 37-year-old star revealed. “This is where I live now because of the show.”