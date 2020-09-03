Greenwood Village decision on qualified immunity can’t stand

Earlier this year, the state legislature passed one of the most important anti-racist bills in our state’s history with near-unanimous bipartisan support: Senate Bill 20-217, the Law Enforcement Integrity Act.

Just two weeks later, the City Council of Greenwood Village declared in Resolution 40-20 that it will shield their officers from those provisions of 217 designed to enhance individual police accountability. The city’s resolution undermines one of the most important achievements of this law: the elimination of “qualified immunity” for police officers. Experts across the country have found that qualified immunity, which protects bad actors from answering for their behavior, is a major contributor to police brutality.

Greenwood Village’s resolution is dangerous. It effectively states that, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that an officer has intentionally violated the law and harmed or killed a member of our community, the city will nevertheless protect that officer from the $25,000 of personal liability created by 217.

It’s important to know that this $25,000 is considerably less than the potential liability faced every day by doctors, nurses, emergency responders, lawyers, and even teachers. All of these professions perform vital services in our society, and none of them is entitled to a blanket promise of immunity should their actions lead to the physical injury or death of a Coloradan.

We as legislators–one of us the prime sponsor of 217, the other an original co-sponsor and State Senator in Greenwood Village—reached out to the city for a conversation about their policy. All we requested was a public statement that the City Council will follow the law by deciding whether an officer has acted in good or bad faith based on the facts of each case.

Not a single member of the Council will say this publicly.

In principle, we believe in local control. We always want to leave room for good people to make good decisions. We also believe that the Greenwood Village Police Department is a model department. In many ways, it is the model we had hoped to replicate across the state through the law enforcement reforms passed in 217.

But as people of deep faith, we also know that even the best among us can fall short and must be held accountable. For a City Council to declare that their training is so thorough, their hiring practices so effective, that surely no officer would ever act in bad faith, is either hubris or naiveté. It also violates the law.

You may have heard that police brutality is simply a matter of a few bad apples. Ironically, the actions of the Greenwood Village City Council have emboldened other local governments across Colorado to consider similar policies. A culture of law-breaking, or at best loophole-exploiting, is spreading across our state. If we don’t act, it will spoil the bunch.

We are grateful for the outpouring of support from local musicians, Black Lives Matter, Cherry Creek High School students, and members of the Greenwood Village community who joined us at City Hall to peacefully protest Resolution 40-20. With their support, we have worked tirelessly for the past month to find a way forward that preserves the local control of city councils like Greenwood Village.

We are saddened by the City Council’s refusal to release a statement affirming that they will uphold all of 217. But we remain committed to the principle at the heart of the Law Enforcement Integrity Act, which is that all officers charged with the duty of protecting Coloradans can and will be held to the same, high standard.

That is why, when the legislature reconvenes in January, we will introduce legislation to guarantee this.

We took an oath to uphold Colorado’s Constitution and Statutes. We will do our duty to ensure that even if a local city council refuses to follow suit, the people of Colorado can rely on their police to serve and protect, and on their elected officials to uphold the rule of law.

Jeff Bridges is a Colorado senator representing Greenwood Village and Leslie Herod is a state representative from Denver. Both are Democrats.

