Johann Lau / The Keyword:
Google Maps is prioritizing traffic patterns from the last 2 to 4 weeks to predict traffic amid lockdowns and working with Deepmind to accurately predict ETAs — When people navigate with Google Maps, aggregate location data can be used to understand traffic conditions on roads all over the world.
Google Maps is prioritizing traffic patterns from the last 2 to 4 weeks to predict traffic amid lockdowns and working with Deepmind to accurately predict ETAs (Johann Lau/The Keyword)
Johann Lau / The Keyword: