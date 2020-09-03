Golden Predator Announces $1.7 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution into the United States or to U.S. newswire services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF)(the “Company”) has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 4.25 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.40 per share.

The proceeds of the private placement will be applied to the Company’s Brewery Creek project and general working capital. Closing of the private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company has engaged Clarus Securities Inc. and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as financial advisors in connection with the offering and will pay fees on a portion of the offering.

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities, under its Quartz Mining and Water Licenses, in Canada’s Yukon. With established resources grading over 1.0 g/t Gold and a Bankable Feasibility Study underway to evaluate a restart of heap leach operations at the Brewery Creek Mine, 2020 proves to be a pivotal year for the Company.

For additional information:

Janet Lee-Sheriff

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 260-8435

[email protected]

www.goldenpredator.com

The securities referenced in this news release have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.This press release contains forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements express or implied regarding completion of the private placement. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.