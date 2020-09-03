Gold Holds Steady as Dollar Stalls and Economic Worries Remain By .com

© .



By David Ho

.com – Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after a steep fall in the previous session, even as a weaker U.S. dollar and global economic outlook concerns from rising COVID-19 cases underpinned gold’s appeal.

edged up 0.19% to $1,948.25 by 12.35 AM ET (5.35 AM GMT).

The fell 0.1% after a significant rise in the last session, which made the yellow metal less expensive for holders of other currencies.

U.S. private employers hired less workers than expected for a second straight month in August, a sign that labor market recovery was slowing as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

U.S. business activity and employment ticked up through late August, according to the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. However, economic growth was generally slow as COVID-19 continued to challenge reopening efforts that fueled an early-summer rebound.

Gold’s rise is attributable to its reputation as a safe haven asset during times of political and financial uncertainty.

More than 25.92 million people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide and 860,883 have died as of September3, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, China said earlier in the day that the for August was 54, slightly down form July’s reading of 54.1 but still indicative of a fourth month of growth.