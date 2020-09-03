Gippy Grewal’s son Gurbaaz is winning hearts on the internet with this click

We got to thank the social media for one thing for sure – for cute pictures that always make our day and get a smile on our faces.

If there’s one picture that is winning hearts on the internet today, it’s that of Gippy Grewal’s son Gurbaaz Grewal’s. The tiny tot looks into the camera and has his lips shaped in an ‘O’ as if trying to tell us something. Gurbaaz who’s barely one year old has already become social media’s favourite and everyone loves to love this munchkin. Adorable.







Gippy Grewal loves to share his son’s pictures on Instagram. On the work front, his upcoming album The Main Man’s first video will be released on September 9 and the entire album will be out on September 22nd.