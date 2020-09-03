Germany vs Spain live stream: How to watch the UEFA Nations League game online

Though football has yet to kick off again in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and more, the best European players are set to compete in the 55-team tournament. Portugal lifted the inaugural Nations League trophy two years ago and will be looking to be the first team to retain the title.

Before we get started with European league football, it’s time to turn our attention to the UEFA Nations League national team competition. The 2020/21 iteration kicks off today with a raft of games taking place including this clash between European heavyweights Germany and Spain. We’ve got all of the details on how to live stream Germany vs Spain online no matter where you are in the world.

The global pandemic put a pause on the majority of domestic seasons across Europe leading to a delayed end to the campaign. That delay also saw the planned Euro 2020 competition being postponed until next summer. If you were excited to see some international football, the UEFA Nations League has got you covered.

Germany face Spain in Group A4 and both teams will be looking to bounce back from their most recent disappointments in major international tournaments.

Germany’s head coach Joachim Löw is under a lot of pressure after two underwhelming campaigns. His side was knocked out at the first stage in the last FIFA World Cup — a first since 1938 — and also finished bottom of Group A in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League. In fact, the side was only spared from relegation to Group B in the Nations League after the competition format was re-jigged ahead of this season.

Spain haven’t been great, either. La Furia Roja were knocked out at the round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and did not make it through to the UEFA Nations League knockout rounds last time out after finishing second in the group.

Both sides, however, have a raft of young talent in their respective rosters and national team form will be out of the window following almost an entire year off of competitive games. It’s bound to be an entertaining affair regardless of the result.

Germany vs Spain: Where and when?

Thursday’s UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Spain takes place behind closed doors at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, with kick-off set for 8:45pm CEST local time.

That makes it a 7:45pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning. It’s a a 4:45am AEST kick-off on Friday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Watch Germany vs Spain online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S. and UK broadcasters of the UEFA Nations League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Germany vs Spain game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee.