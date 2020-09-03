Georgia stays on target and begins broadcasting in Georgian language

Georgia, the new media aimed at a Georgian-speaking audience, started broadcasting in Georgian on Monday 31 August, at 7 p.m. Tbilisi .

Last May, the -branded affiliate announced a soft launch and has since been airing ” English language edition. The news channel, based in Tbilisi, will offer viewers morning, afternoon and evening news shows hours a day in the Georgian language. A social media newsroom, #TheCube is fully integrated into all of the anchored shows. As can be seen in other editions of , #TheCube specialises in fact-checking and debunking the biggest stories in real-.

Georgia will provide local, regional and international news to its audiences.

Silknet, Georgia’s leading telecommunications company, and the new team at Georgia have worked together to set up an impartial and independent news channel, aligned with ‘ standards and values.

To that end, under the supervision of its CEO, Jano Zhvania, Georgia has recruited a highly qualified team of over 80 professionals.

Similar to the original , Georgia’s mission is to empower people to form their own opinions, providing audiences with a diversity of viewpoints through journalism that is unapologetically impartial. Georgia is « All Views ».

Georgia has stayed on target despite very challenging conditions with the global COVID-19 pandemic, when travel for foreign experts and transportation of equipment became extremely challenging. Against the odds, all stages were successfully managed and the channel soft-launched in May, as planned, and this week has been fully rolled-out as a Georgian-speaking channel.:

“I am delighted to see Georgia start broadcasting in Georgian. I am immensely proud of the way and the teams at Silknet and Georgia have worked together to roll out a /7 channel in just one year,” said CEO Michael Peters.

Chairman of Silknet’s supervisory board Chairman, George Ramishvili, congratulated the team at Georgia, wishing them every success.

“I think it is very important, that during this challenging , when the whole world is facing the pandemic, we managed to keep our promise and ensured the launch of Georgia on ,” he added.

Georgia benefits from the brand-awareness and reputation of , associating their new media with a household name in independent journalism. Through this partnership, will share its content with Georgia to feature alongside the Georgian media’s original local and regional content. Georgia will in particular use ‘ European editorial content. In return, will benefit from content produced by the local branded affiliate, in a region of particular news interest.

“We have put together a team of experienced professionals, who share the same values as Georgia – independence, impartiality and diversity of views,” said Georgia CEO, Jano Zhvania,” adding that this launch is “an important milestone” for the nation.

In a strategic move to become the world’s first “glocal media”, has in the past 18 months signed three branded affiliate agreements to launch Albania, Serbia and now Georgia. Albania started broadcasting in November 2019.