Four ways to resurrect Major League Baseball’s audience

With virtually every professional sport in America back up and running, as well as football looming on the horizon, it’s been no secret that baseball has struggled for attention and viewer appeal over the recent months. With an early COVID-19 outbreak and lengthy negotiations that left many wondering if baseball would even begin at all, fans had largely directed their attention elsewhere and continue to remain interested in other sports. The question then becomes, what does baseball need to do to revitalize the game and increase viewership?

Develop Social Media

One of the things that makes baseball unique is the existence of Baseball Advanced Media, which is essentially MLB’s online marketing department in that it controls the league website and all digital content for the 30 teams across the sport. Given a modern context, this means that the league is involved in all social media that is produced by any given team on any given night. While this is a highly financially lucrative situation for MLB, it creates a lot of headaches and red tape for ball clubs.

While BAM isn’t exactly “big brother” when it comes to online content, there are certain rules and regulations that don’t exist in other leagues and they put a funnel on the creativity allowed for individual teams. Social media platforms and sports-based content are a strong partnership, especially considering how many people engage with team accounts on any given day. For example, the Golden State Warriors recently became the first NBA team to accrue two million followers on Tik Tok.

Social media is the platform of the younger generation and a unique way to get people to engage with new content and unfamiliar material. Many other teams in sports are clearly already jumping on this bandwagon. The point is, by either directing more time and effort on the part of teams into their social media departments or by dissolving BAM and allowing teams the full rights to their digital content, more creativity and freedom will find its way into baseball, thus attracting new and younger fans.

Clean Up the Astros’ Scandal