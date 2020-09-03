Filing: Indian food delivery startup Zomato raises $62M from Temasek; Zomato CEO said he expected to close a $600M round in January and then later said mid-May (Manish Singh/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Manish Singh / :

Filing: Indian food delivery startup Zomato raises $62M from Temasek; Zomato CEO said he expected to close a $600M round in January and then later said mid-May  —  Indian food delivery startup Zomato has raised $62 million from Temasek, resuming a financing round that it originally expected to close in January this year.

