EOS Tumbles 22% In Selloff By .com

EOS Tumbles 22% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $2.5442 by 19:32 (23:32 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 22.20% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $2.6674B, or 0.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.5442 to $3.1573 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.14%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.7849B or 2.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.5442 to $3.5474 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 88.93% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,222.1 on the .com Index, down 11.65% on the day.

was trading at $378.05 on the .com Index, a loss of 16.14%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $196.0965B or 56.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.8689B or 12.67% of the total cryptocurrency market value.