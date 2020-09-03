English Premier League tears up $1 billion China TV contract

The English Premier League terminated a lucrative broadcasting contract with one of its China partners, as EPL clubs deal with more losses due to the pandemic.

Streaming service PPTV agreed a reported $956 million (AUD) deal for the right to broadcast all 380 Premier League matches per season from 2019 to 2022.

But the first season of that deal was hit by the virus with a three-month shutdown between March and June before the season was completed behind closed doors.

That saw PPTV refuse to pay the $292 million payment due in March for coverage of the 2019/20 season.

“The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Fulham’s Joe Bryan celebrates with the EPL promotion trophy after his brace downed Brentford. (Getty)

“The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage.”

EPL bosses have already felt the full impact of COVID-19 however the new season is set to begin in days in front of empty stadiums, further plunging the competition into more losses.

PPTV said in a statement that after many rounds of talks disagreements remained on the value of the rights.

“Regrettably, we have not reached an agreement with the Premier League,” it said.

“Despite PP paying more than the copyright cycle fee to Premier League in advance, as agreed, PP will terminate its co-operation with the Premier League.”